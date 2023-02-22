The 2022-2023 Europa League will have a thrilling definition in the knockout round play-off between two Champions League worthy teams. It will be Manchester United clashing with Barcelona for a place in the round of 16. Check out how to listen to this game on the radio.

Barcelona are in a great run in La Liga. Their seven wins in a row gave them the lead by eight points over Real Madrid, but this game will be a bigger challenge than what they are used to. They have conceded only one goal in seven league matchups, although the English club was able to score twice in Spain. Xavi won’t have superstars Pedri for an injury and Gavi for a suspension.

What makes this a very even duel is that Manchester United also arrive in shape. They scored at least two goals in each of their last six games, so they have enough confidence to close the series at home. Something good for head coach Erik ten Hag is that defender Lisandro Martinez is ready to return from a sanction.

Will Manchester United vs Barcelona be available to listen on the radio?

The game between Manchester United and Barcelona should not be missed by anyone. There are plenty of options to watch it on television from almost anywhere, though that won’t be it. This match gives other paths to stay tuned to the action.

Manchester United vs Barcelona will be available to listen to it on the radio. The stations that will have it in their schedules are TuneIn, BBC Radio 5 Live, and TalkSport. The Spaniards will have a live commentary in English on Radio Barça, while the Red Devils will do that as well at MUTV on their official site.