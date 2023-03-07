Manchester United take on Real Betis at Old Trafford in Manchester for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester United vs Real Betis: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League

Manchester United and Real Betis meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team knows what it is to play against Spanish teams. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Manchester United are happier than ever after eliminating a big favorite like FC Barcelona 4-3 (aggregate). This game against another spanish team could be much easier.

Real Betis did not have to play during the knockout round play-offs as they won Group C with 16 points and a record of 5-1-0.

When will Manchester United vs Real Betis be played?

Manchester United and Real Betis play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, March 9 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors were lethal during the group stage, but the home team knows how the Spanish teams play.

Manchester United vs Real Betis: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, Manchester United and Real Betis at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, March 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+.