After a huge disappointment with Germany at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, things just got worse for Manuel Neuer. Check out what happened to the goalkeeper and how long is he out for Bayern Munich.

Germany are four-time World Cup Champions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and arrived to Qatar 2022 trying to chase Brazil as the winningest team ever. It was their 20th participation in the tournament looking to become the first European squad to hoist the trophy in Asia and, as a consequence, in three different continents. That didn't happen and the failure was massive.

In an incredible turn of events, Germany were eliminated early of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the group stage. Hansi Flick's team lost the opener with Japan, got a tie with Spain and defeated Costa Rica. It wasn't enough. For the second consecutive tournament, Germany couldn't reach the Round of 16.

Manuel Neuer, one of the leaders of the German squad, decided to take some time off in order to relax and come back stronger for the second half of the season with Bayern Munich. However, in a shocking event not related with soccer, Neuer got a serious injury leaving his future in doubt.

How long is Manuel Neuer out after his serious injury skiing?

When the 2022-2023 season restarts, Bayern Munich will find themselves in first place of the Bundesliga and ready for a blockbuster matchup with PSG in the Round of 16 at the Champions League. The problem is that Manuel Neuer won't be there as goalkeeper.

During his vacation time after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Manuel Neuer suffered a huge accident while he was skiing and, as a consequence, the medical diagnosis confirmed a fracture in his right leg (shin bone). He is out for the rest of the season with Bayern Munich.

"Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better. While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care!" was Manuel Neuer's message on his Instagram account.