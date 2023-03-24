Martinique will face Costa Rica for the Matchday 5 of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 5 of Group B in League A of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023, Costa Rica will visit Martinique. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Martinique vs Costa Rica online free on Fubo]

Costa Rica play their last chance to be group leaders. To do this, they must win the last two Matchdays they have left to play, one of which is this one. They have 3 points, 4 less than Panama's 7, although with the advantage that they will face the Panamanians in Matchday 6.

Although with the draw there is the possibility of still being leaders, they should win the last game by a difference of 4 goals, so it could be said that only victory serves the Costa Ricans. On the Martinique side, they will be looking to avoid relegation, for which they need to win, and expect Panama to beat Costa Rica in Matchday 6.

Martinique vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Costa Rica: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

Martinique vs Costa Rica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Costa Rica: Tigo Sports Costa Rica

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

International: Concacaf Official App, Facebook Live, YouTube

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+

