Mexico will be host of the next World Cup and that's why the race to find a coach is really close to the finish line. There's a new big name who might be in charge.

Mexico had their worst performance in decades at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The squad led by Gerardo Martino couldn't surpass the first round in Group C against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Since 1994, in an amazing feat, Mexico's national team had advanced seven straight times to the Round of 16. That streak is over.

So, after the failure, Gerardo Martino's contract wasn't extended as coach of the National Team and Mexico are looking for the man in charge of the biggest project ever: the 2026 World Cup. It's important to remember that Mexico would be host alongside Canada and the United States.

The members of the Mexican Federation are on a major crossroad. Trust the team to a coach proved in Liga MX or try to splash a big name available in the market. Read here to find out who is the new possible candidate for Mexico.

Diego Cocca is in the race to be Mexico's national team coach

A few weeks ago, there seemed to be only three possible candidates to be in charge of Mexico: Marcelo Bielsa, Guillermo Almada and Miguel Herrera. Then, in the last days, Bielsa's name has been on and off. So, as a consequence, many believed that Almada or Herrera would be the chosen one.

However, after the Mexican Federation announced a new committee to make the decision, Diego Cocca is a new and very surprising candidate. Undoubtedly, Cocca has all the credentials to take the job. Two-time champion with Atlas and the best paid coach in Liga MX after signing for Tigres UANL.

Diego Cocca knows perfectly Liga MX and all the players in Mexico. That's one of the requirements many fans believe is crucial to have success in the 2026 World Cup at home. So, the final decision is in the hands of the newest committee. At this moment, Cocca is now a candidate, Marcelo Bielsa might be be back in it and, Guillermo Almada and Miguel Herrera remain as possibilities.