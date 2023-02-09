Milan and Torino will clash off on Friday at San Siro in the 22nd round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan will host Torino at San Siro on Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, February 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 154th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 62 games so far; Torino FC have celebrated a victory 34 times to this day, and 57 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 45, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 Torino win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Torino: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Milan vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Fotball, Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+