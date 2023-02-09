Milan will host Torino at San Siro on Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, February 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Milan vs Torino online free on FuboTV]
This will be their 154th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 62 games so far; Torino FC have celebrated a victory 34 times to this day, and 57 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 45, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 Torino win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Torino: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Milan vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Fotball, Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+