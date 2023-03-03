Monterrey face off with Juarez on Matchday 10 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

Monterrey host Juarez on Matchday 10 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon on Saturday, March 4. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

[Watch Monterrey vs Juarez online free in the US on FuboTV]

Undoubtedly, Monterrey are the best team so far in Clausura 2023 with 22 points. After a loss in the opener against Chivas, Victor Manuel Vucetich and his players have been impressive. However, their extraordinary seven-game winning streak came to an end last Monday with a 1-1 tie at Leon. They're still the favorites to hoist the trophy.

Meanwhile, Juarez are one of the surprises in Liga MX remaining on the Top 10 in the standings thanks to 11 points in nine matches. Though they want to qualify for the finals, the famous Liguilla, the main goal is to avoid the big penalty fee for the last place in the quotient table. Last season, Juarez had to pay almost $4 million as the worst club in Mexico. It cannot happen again for them.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:10 PM

Australia: 11:10 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 7:10 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 10:10 PM

Canada: 8:10 PM (ET)

Croatia: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Denmark: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 3:10 AM (Sunday)

France: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 1:10 AM (Sunday)

Greece: 3:10 AM (Sunday)

India: 6:40 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 9:10 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 1:10 AM (Sunday)

Israel: 3:10 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 8:10 PM

Kenya: 4:10 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 9:10 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 7:10 PM

Morocco: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 2:10 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 9:10 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 1:10 AM (Sunday)

Saudi Arabia: 4:10 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 9:10 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 3:10 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 2:10 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 5:10 AM (Sunday)

UK: 1:10 AM (Sunday)

United States: 8:10 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Juarez: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes