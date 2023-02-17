Monterrey and Necaxa clash in Matchday 8 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Monterrey host Necaxa as part of Matchday 8 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

After a slow start, Monterrey have become the favorites to win Clausura 2023 thanks to a remarkable streak. Six consecutive wins following a loss in the opener against Chivas. Rayados have one of the best rosters in Mexico with names such as Rogelio Funes Mori, German Berterame, Maxi Mexa, Alfonso Gonzalez, Victor Guzman and Luis Romo. They are in first place of the standings with 18 points.

Necaxa got a major win last Wednesday at home beating Pumas UNAM. It was a much needed result after three matches without a victory. Necaxa are trying to avoid the last places in the quotient table. That way, they won't have to pay a huge penalty fee in Liga MX. So far, they have a little bit of margin over Mazatlan and Tijuana.

Monterrey vs Necaxa: Kick-off Time

Monterrey vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes