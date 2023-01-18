Years after implementing one of the most revolutionary tools in the beautiful game history, FIFA took a page out of the NFL's book to continue improving the VAR reviews.

Many things change throughout the years. The pass of time makes an impact on practically everything, whether that's positive or negative. But things are hardly the same after that happens. Soccer, for instance, looks different in many ways.

Most competitions now allow up to five substitutions, which could be even higher when it comes to head injuries or the game goes to extra time. However, it's safe to say the most significant change in the sport has been the use of VAR reviews.

While a portion of the soccer community wanted the implementation of the video assistant referee, other fans are still reluctant to it. Either way, FIFA has made a new decision to continue improving VAR's transparency—with the NFL probably being the source of inspiration.

FIFA learns from NFL to improve VAR reviews

According to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, referees at the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup will start explaining VAR decisions via their microphone to the stadium and TV audiences as part of a trial.

This is something fans have been demanding for a long time, since many are already used to it in National Football League games. Though this is just the beginning of a trial, it's undoubtedly a huge step towards transparency and VAR acceptance.

The report adds that this measure could also continue for the Women's World Cup later this year. But first, we'll have to wait and see how it works in the Club World Cup, to be held between February 1 and Feb. 11.