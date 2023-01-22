The Qatar 2022 tournament concluded in December, and the 2022-23 season restarted since then. Here, discover who the top scorer is in Europe's top five leagues after the World Cup.

After almost a month of amazing matches, the Qatar 2022 World Cup concluded in December, with Argentina and Lionel Messi taking home the trophy. There have been many contenders for each of Europe's top five championships since then, as the 2022-2023 season got underway again.

As of right now, Arsenal are the odds-on favorite to win the Premier League title for the first time since their perfect 2003-2004 season. Meanwhile, Napoli's hot start to the current season has demonstrated that this may finally be the year they go all the way and win the Scudetto after coming so close multiple times over the last decade.

For the whole of the ongoing campaign, Real Madrid and Barcelona, two of Europe's most illustrious clubs, have been equally matched. The Blaugrana are now on top of La Liga with Los Blancos three points down in second place after 16 matches. Paris Saint-Germain, the defending French champions, and Bayern, the defending German champions, have both struggled recently but are still heavy favorites to win their leagues.

Which player in Europe's top five leagues has scored the most goals since the World Cup?

After the action in Qatar, we have seen a lot of exciting outcomes, the most recent being Arsenal's 3-2 victory against Manchester United in a nail-biter. The Gunners won a thrilling battle against Erik ten Hag's players on Sunday at the Emirates, overcoming adversity in their quest for the Premier League championship. Eddie Nketiah scored late to lift his team to a 3-2 triumph.

The Gunners, however, were put down early by Marcus Rashford's goal. With nine goals in all competitions since the World Cup ended, the Englishman has the most goals by any European player in the top five leagues. The 25-year-old striker has had his name written on the scoresheet in each game for United since December 21, except against Crystal Palace on the previous matchday.

On the other hand, Nketiah's close-range header for the home team brought them to level with the visitors. The second half continued in the same high-quality vein as the first, with Bukayo Saka putting his side ahead before the normally solid Aaron Ramsdale spilled a corner into the path of Lisandro Martinez, who deservedly punished the home side from close range.

Moreover, Arsenal came storming back like they have done all season. Nketiah, who has served as a substitute for the injured Gabriel Jesus, scored in stoppage time to give Mike Arteta's team all three points and send the crowd at the Emirates Stadium into a frenzy.