New Zealand and the United States will clash once again at Eden Park in Auckland in an International Friendly 2023 on Friday, January 20, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this international women’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 15th overall meeting. No surprises here as the United States women's national soccer team are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won 13 times. New Zealand are yet to come out victorious, with the remaining match ending in a draw.
Their most recent duel took place on January 18, 2023, and it ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Stars and Stripes at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in an exhibition match.
New Zealand vs USWNT: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:05 PM
Cook Islands: 5:05 PM
Fiji: 3:05 PM
Kiribati: 8:05 PM
Marshall Islands: 3:05 PM
Nauru: 3:05 PM
New Zealand: 4:05 PM
Niue: 4:05 PM
Palau: 12:05 PM
Samoa: 4:05 PM
Solomon Islands: 2:05 PM
Tonga: 4:05 PM
Tuvalu: 3:05 PM
United States: 10:05 PM
Vanuatu: 2:05 PM
New Zealand vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Cook Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Kiribati: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Marshall Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nauru: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Niue: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Palau: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Samoa: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Tonga: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Tuvalu: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
United States: HBO Max
Vanuatu: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports