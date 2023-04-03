Shortly after playing next to him for Argentina, Nicolas Tagliafico faced Lionel Messi in Lyon's away win over PSG and they were seen having a conversation during the match.

Lionel Messi is not going through the best of times in Paris. Shortly after an unforgettable international break playing in his country for the first time as a world champion, the Argentine star was once again met by criticism in the French capital.

Just like they've been doing since the team was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich, PSG fans booed and whistled Messi at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain ended up losing 1-0 to Lyon, which featured Nicolas Tagliafico. Not only did the Argentine left-back stand up for his fellow countryman, but also revealed what he and Messi were talking about during the game.

Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico reveals talk with Messi during Lyon's win over PSG

"We were talking about the return to the club, which wasn't easy. At one point, we said it wasn't easy to sleep with the jet lag. I'm sleeping five or six hours and he has the same problem," Tagliafico said, via Clarin. "But they are normal things when you play with the national team and have games so frequently."

Tagliafico also addressed the whistles directed towards Messi, "It's normal for people to want results and take it on a player like Leo or Mbappe. They think a player will save them, but this is a team sport. We are professional players, we have to move forward and achieve the club's goals."

Messi is only a few months away from becoming a free agent, and it's uncertain whether he'll sign a new deal with PSG. A return to Barcelona has been making a lot of headlines, but we'll probably have to wait to know what's next.