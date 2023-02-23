Olympique Marseille will receive PSG at Stade Orange Vélodrome on Matchday 25 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in a crucial game for the lead. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in the US

The top teams of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will face each other when PSG visit Olympique Marseille at Stade Orange Vélodrome on Matchday 25. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Olympique Marseille have emerged as the main challenger in the run for the title against the Parisian club. They won two games in a row, but what is more impressive is their recent streak in the league. Their record includes only one loss in the last 12 matchdays, getting nine victories in that stretch.

PSG currently sit as the leaders with a five-point advantage over their next opponent. They had a last-minute 4-3 win vs Lille on Sunday thanks to a free kick by Lionel Messi, although they have not been very consistent lately. The defensive side appears as a place to fix since they have conceded at least one goal in six consecutive matchups in the league.

When will Olympique Marseille vs PSG be played?

Olympique Marseille will clash with PSG on Matchday 25 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, February 26. The game will be played at Stade Orange Vélodrome.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG in the US

The game between Olympique Marseille and PSG on Matchday 25 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS.