Olympique Marseille will play against PSG for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, this Sunday, February 26. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

A new edition of "Le Classique" will take place this season, now in Ligue 1. A few weeks ago it happened in the Coupe de France, and against all odds, Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated. It is a game that no Ligue 1 fan should miss as it could be momentous for the future of the competition.

It is that they are not only the two archrivals and it is always interesting to see a derby, but they are also the two best of the standings. Paris Saint-Germain have 57 points, 5 more than Olympique Marseille, so winning would increase the difference to 8. However, a defeat would leave their arch rivals just two points behind.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (February 27)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 27)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (February 27)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 27)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (February 27)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (February 27)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 27)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direktesport

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, K-SPORT 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, DAZN

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

