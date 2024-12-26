The 2024 NFL regular season is coming to an end, which is why injuries become a big problem for teams with playoff aspirations at this point of the year. Therefore, Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles will not like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ latest update.

On Thursday, the Bucs announced that they’ve placed defensive back Christian Izien on Injured Reserve. The 24-year-old suffered a pectoral injury last time out against the Dallas Cowboys and will be out for at least four weeks, meaning Tampa Bay will have to try and clinch a playoff spot without him.

Losing Izien is a huge blow for the entire team, including Mayfield, as he gave the defense plenty of solutions throughout the 2024 NFL season. The second-year player has featured in multiple positions for the Bucs, and his versatility was a relief for Bowles as the Bucs dealt with countless injuries in defense.

Christian Izien’s importance for Bowles’ Buccaneers

With both Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. spending time on the sidelines, Izien stepped up as the Buccaneers’ starting safety, but he also played slot and outside corner.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) walks off the field after the Bucs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.

He’s the Bucs defensive back with the second-most snaps in the 2024 NFL season (779), trailing only cornerback Zyon McCollum. Izien also ranks third on the team with 75 total tackles, including four for loss.

His contribution extended to an interception, three passes defended and a forced fumble. Izien’s 10 starts in 14 appearances in 2024 also reflect his importance for the Buccaneers, as he played 75% of the team’s defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps this year.

Mayfield, Bowles looking to clinch late playoff berth with Bucs

Izien’s absence comes in terrible timing for Mayfield and Bowles, who need to finish the regular season strongly in order to make the 2025 NFL playoffs. The Bucs are tied with the Atlanta Falcons at 8-7 through 16 weeks, but the Falcons hold the upper hand in the tiebreaker as they beat Tampa Bay twice this year.

At least, the Buccaneers are recovering Whitehead, whose 21-day practice window was opened this week. Izien won’t be on the field to help in the playoff push, and even if the Bucs make it to the postseason, Mayfield and Bowles wouldn’t count on him until a potential appearance in the NFC Championship Game. Only time will tell us how everything works out in Tampa Bay.

