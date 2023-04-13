The 20-year-old who is on loan to Italian side Udinese lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a bar.

Destiny Udogie escaped serious injury when he crashed his Mercedes into a bar terrace in Italy where he is playing on loan for Udinese. The bar is reported to have suffered thousands of euros in damage as a result of the accident.

The incident took place in the middle of the night when Udogie lost control of his car, the Italian left back hit various empty tables and smashed through the window of the bar. Police performed a breathalyzer test on Udogie but results have not been issued.

Udogie signed with Tottenham in 2022 but has been loaned out to Udinese this season where he has 3 goals in 25 appearances.

Profile of Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie is a left back that has played for the Italian youth national teams since 2018, moving up form U-16 to U-21. Udogie began his career in Hellas Verona in 2020 and moved to Udinese on loan in 2021. Later Udogie would be sold to Tottenham but be reloaned to Udinese the same season.

In total Udogie has played 69 games and scored 8 goals in his career. Udogie plays as a wingback, mostly on the left-hand side. Born in Italy, Udogie is of Nigerian descent.