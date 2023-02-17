Osasuna faces Real Madrid in a game valid for the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Osasuna will play against Real Madrid in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid come from winning without major problems in the week against Elche, and that allowed them to maintain the difference in points with Barcelona, which is still great: no less than 8 points difference. They don't have much room for error: they need to keep getting wins if they want to get close to the "Cules".

On the Osasuna side, a very good season that for the moment has them fighting for the qualification positions for the International Cups. With 30 points, they are 2 behind Athletic Bilbao, the last qualified, so they will seek to obtain points that allow them to get closer to them.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 19)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 19)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 19)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 19)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 19)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 19)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 19)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 19)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Channel+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+

