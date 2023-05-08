Lionel Messi returned to training at PSG, but his future continues to be a mystery amid conflicting reports about an offer to Saudi Arabia.

PSG: Lionel Messi back in training after apology but future still up in the air

Lionel Messi’s two-week suspension lasted all of a weekend. PSG, who are trying to secure the Ligue 1 title, continue to be in first and defeated Troyes over the weekend 3-1 without the World Cup winner.

Messi, who was photographed by the club on Monday training by himself, will be integrated into the squad later this week. Messi could be in the squad that will take on Ajaccio on Saturday, asking the question, what did PSG accomplish by smearing one of their players?

For Lionel Messi, winning the Ligue 1 title will be an afterthought in a season where the 35-year-old all-time best won the FIFA World Cup. Messi will be a free agent at the end of the season and despite rumors of a move to Saudi Arabia, Messi has not closed the door on anyone.

Lionel Messi transfer rumors

According to Veronica Brunati, Messi did receive a formal offer from Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, but by no means has he agreed to the deal. The Al Hilal contract would make Messi the highest paid sports player in the world.

Along with Al Hilal, it is rumored and nearly confirmed that Major League Soccer has a huge interest in signing Lionel Messi, and a deal would resemble the contract David Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy back in 2007. All signs point to Messi landing at Inter Miami, although that is not 100% confirmed.

Barcelona is also on the heels of Lionel Messi, but due to financial fair play and Barcelona’s financial state, it has been stated by LaLiga president Javier Tebas, Barcelona would need to do a huge juggling act of transfers to make a deal feasible, or Messi take an enormous pay cut.