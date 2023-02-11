PSG and Bayern will clash off at Parc Des Princes in the Round of 16 of Group H of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US.

Bayern will travel to Paris, France to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc Des Princes in the first leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League League Round of 16. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Champions League Knockout Phase soccer match in the US.

This will be their 12th UCL and overall meeting. Surprisingly, PSG are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning six games so far; Bayern Munich have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and no matches ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 13, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-0 Bayern win away in their first ¼ Finals duel. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time this year to determine if either of the clubs will go into the second leg with an advantage.

When will PSG vs Bayern be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 1 game between PSG and Bayern will be played on Tuesday, February 14, 2022, at Parc Des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Bayern: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Bayern

The first leg match to be played between PSG and Bayern in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and Paramount+ in the United States. Another option for the US is TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, SiriusXM FC, Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN USA, Univision.