Paris Saint-Germain will come against Lens at Parc des Princes in Paris on the Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game.

This will be their 74th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 33 games so far; RC Lens have celebrated a victory 21 times to this day, and the remaining 19 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 1, 2023, when the game ended in a surprising 3-1 win for RC Lens at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

PSG probable lineup

PSG revealed earlier this week that defender Nordi Mukiele will not play again this season after opting for surgical correction of a hamstring injury. This adds to the team's absences of Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe for the rest of the season.

Renato Sanches, who has a history of injuries, will miss three to four weeks with an adductor injury. The likely return of Marco Verratti from the sidelines would help ease the team's disappointment, while Juan Bernat is questionable due to an ankle injury.

PSG predicted XI:

Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Soler, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe.

Lens probable lineup

In addition to Julien Le Cardinal, Steven Fortes, and Adam Buksa, Lens also have long-term knee injury sufferers Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez on the mend. After the win against Strasbourg, coach Franck Haise had no new problems to disclose, but he may decide to recall Massadio Haidara for a stronger defensive presence, benching either Florian Sotoca, Angelo Fulgini, or Thomasson.

Lens predicted XI:

Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Sotoca, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Openda.