On Saturday, April 15, 2023, Paris Saint-Germain will host Lens for Game 31 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season at Parc des Princes in Paris. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
That will be the 74th time these two teams have faced off in the league. It's no secret that Paris Saint-Germain are the favorite in these matchups, as they have won 33 of the total meetings thus far. However, RC Lens have also won 21 times, while the other 19 clashes have resulted in a tie.
The two teams last met on January 1, 2023, with RC Lens shockingly coming out on top with a 3-1 home victory at the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis in Lens. Their rematch in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season promises to be an even more thrilling contest.
PSG vs Lens: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: SportExpressen Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: Direktesport
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
Sweden: SportExpressen Play
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
United States: Fubo (Free Trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT