Paris Saint-Germain and Lens will clash off on Saturday at Parc des Princes in the 31st round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, Paris Saint-Germain will host Lens for Game 31 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season at Parc des Princes in Paris. Here you can find the kick-off time of this French league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

That will be the 74th time these two teams have faced off in the league. It's no secret that Paris Saint-Germain are the favorite in these matchups, as they have won 33 of the total meetings thus far. However, RC Lens have also won 21 times, while the other 19 clashes have resulted in a tie.

The two teams last met on January 1, 2023, with RC Lens shockingly coming out on top with a 3-1 home victory at the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis in Lens. Their rematch in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season promises to be an even more thrilling contest.

PSG vs Lens: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: Direktesport

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

United States: Fubo (Free Trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT