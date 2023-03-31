Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will clash off on Sunday at Parc des Princes in the 29th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Check out here the probable lineups for this French league match.

They have played against each other 87 times in the French top division. It's no secret that PSG have dominated these matchups, as they have won 36 of the total meetings against their rivals; nevertheless, Olympique Lyonnais have also tasted triumph 26 times, and the other 25 games have resulted in a tie.

The two teams last met on September 18, 2022, with the Red-and-Blues coming away with a 1-0 victory on the road at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon. With this being their second meeting in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season, it promises to be even more interesting.

PSG probable lineup

Injuries to Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe have kept PSG manager Galtier from fielding a full squad against Rennes, and the Frenchman was forced to field a makeshift defense. Even though Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos both made their way back from injury during the international break, Carlos Soler, Sergio Ramos, and Nordi Mukiele remain out.

PSG predicted XI:

Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Pereira, Bernat; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe.

Lyon probable lineup

Malo Gusto and Anthony Lopes are the only Lyon players currently out, although the latter has returned to training and might be available. If Lopes is not risked, 35-year-old Remy Riou will keep playing in goal, and without Gusto, 18-year-old Sael Kumbedi will have the unpleasant duty of attempting to stop Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Lyon predicted XI:

Lopes; Kumbedi, Lovren, Lukeba, Tagliafico; Lepenant, Tolisso, Caqueret; Barcola, Lacazette, Cherki.