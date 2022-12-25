PSG will host Strasbourg at Parc des Princes on Matchday 16 in the return of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will return from the break on Matchday 16 with the leader as a protagonist of this game since PSG will take on Strasbourg at Parc des Princes. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

PSG were the best team in the first part of the league with a great level of performance. They are currently the leaders, but they are only five points ahead of a surprise in France like Lens. The Parisians got to this point undefeated in all competitions. That’s 21 matchups without losing including the Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Strasbourg are on the other end when it comes to their production. They are second-to-last following a terrible season so far. Their struggles can be seen in them being the team with the lowest number of wins. The only time they won was against Angers, who is the only side behind them.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Date

PSG will go up against Strasbourg on Matchday 16 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Wednesday, December 28. The game will be played at Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch PSG vs Strasbourg in the US

The game between PSG and Strasbourg on Matchday 16 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.