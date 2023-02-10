Pachuca will play against Chivas on Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Pachuca host Chivas on Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

Pachuca got a big break. Guillermo Almada won't be the coach of Mexico's national team and that's a relief for the reigning champions. After four wins in five matches, and the top offense in Clausura 2023 with 13 goals, Almada keeps doing a remarkable job. Once again, the famous Tuzos are candidates to win it all. They lost Nico Ibañez who signed for Tigres UANL and yet they're still in second place.

Same old story of dissapointment with Chivas for thousands of fans who still believe in the most popular club in Liga MX. Last week, they couldn't beat one of the worst teams in Mexico: Queretaro. So far, Veljko Paunovic hasn't shown signs of improvement as the new coach. Eight points after five matches.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:05 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 9:05 PM

United States: 10:05 PM

Pachuca vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports, Marca Claro

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com

