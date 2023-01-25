Pacos Ferreira will receive table leaders Benfica at Estadio da Capital do Movel in Pacos de Ferreira on the Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
This will be their 48th Liga Portugal meeting. Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 39 games so far; Pacos de Ferreira have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and four matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 30, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-2 Benfica win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.
Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Brazil: 5:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Poland: 9:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (ET)
Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
International: GOLTV Play, Bet365
Israel: Sport 2
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Sport TV+
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol