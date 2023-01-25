Pacos Ferreira and Benfica will clash off on Thursday at Estadio da Capital do Movel in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Pacos Ferreira will receive table leaders Benfica at Estadio da Capital do Movel in Pacos de Ferreira on the Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 48th Liga Portugal meeting. Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 39 games so far; Pacos de Ferreira have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and four matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 30, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-2 Benfica win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Poland: 9:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

International: GOLTV Play, Bet365

Israel: Sport 2

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Sport TV+

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol