Lions QB Jared Goff's teammate surprises NFL with call for playoffs rule change

The Detroit Lions will have a tough battle when they play the last game of the regular season at Ford Field, hosting the Minnesota Vikings. The team that wins will be at the top of the NFC and will have a week off from playing in the first round of the playoffs. However, one of Jared Goff‘s teammates dared to ask the NFL for a rule change in the postseason qualification system.

The context in the NFC North is particular. The Lions and Vikings share an outstanding 14-2 record and are two strong contenders to go far in the playoffs. However, for whoever loses on Sunday, be it Minnesota or Detroit, the outlook is much less encouraging.

Given the divisional picture, the losing team will have a 14-3 record, but will be on the road in the first round of the NFC playoffs against the division winner, who will likely have a lesser record. The prize for finishing second in the division doesn’t seem very satisfying, despite an excellent regular season. Goff’s teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown is unhappy with the rule and is calling on the NFL to change it.

St. Brown’s call to the NFL about the playoffs

“It’s crazy. I think the rule should be changed. Obviously if you win the division, you should make a playoff spot, but having a 14-win team having to go on the road is kind of crazy. But I guess I don’t make the rules. Hopefully we can get a win and get home-field advantage, but whatever happens, we both have a spot in the playoffs, so we might see each other again after this game,” St. Brown complained to the NFL about how to qualify for the playoffs, according to NBC Sports.

Can the Lions win the NFC?

Wide receiver St. Brown talked about the importance of winning the division for the Lions. “I think it would be big. We have a lot of injuries, obviously, but just to be able to get some rest would be nice. But either way I think we’ll be fine. Whether it’s going on the road or having a bye week and playing at home, we’re built for either-or. We’ve got the best fans in the world to help us if we’re at home, and if we aren’t at home we’ve been pretty good on the road this year. We’d love to have home-field advantage in the playoffs,” he said.

Lions HC Dan Campbell sends warning to Vikings

Coach Campbell has been clear about what the Lions need to do next Sunday at home. “Our mindset is wholly on this game right now. It’s about this next game and it’s about finding a way to win. We had to do it in Chicago the week before, so it’s the next one in front of us, and we’ve got to find a way to win this game, period, and really don’t care what it looks like, we’ve just got to win against the Vikings,” warned Campbell in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.