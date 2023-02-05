Paraguay U20 will play against Brazil U20 this Monday, February 6 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship final phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch the game on Fanatiz.
It is the final phase of the tournament and the teams have to give their all to be among the best four that will go to the next World Cup in the category. Paraguay haven't had the best performance in the first two games, drawing 1-1 in Matchday 1 with Venezuela and then losing 3-0 in the second game to Colombia. Now they are looking to play a great game against the favorites.
Brazil, contrary to what happened with the Paraguayans, have won their first two games authoritatively and thus reaffirms their candidacy for the title. Everything seems to be that it will be defined between the Brazilians and the Uruguayans, who also showed a great level. Of course, now they have to continue reaffirming the high level shown so far.
Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Austria: 11:30 PM
Bolivia: 6:30 PM
Colombia: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 5:30 PM
Germany: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 4:30 PM
North Macedonia: 11:30 PM
Panama: 5:30 PM
Peru: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 11:30 PM
Switzerland: 11:30 PM
USA: 5:30 PM (ET)
Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV
Colombia: Caracol play
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Fanatiz International
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Panama: Nex
Paraguay: GENE
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extraeru
USA: Fanatiz