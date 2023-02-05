For the Matchday 3 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship final phase, Paraguay U20 will face Brazil U20. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Paraguay U20 will play against Brazil U20 this Monday, February 6 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship final phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch the game on Fanatiz.

It is the final phase of the tournament and the teams have to give their all to be among the best four that will go to the next World Cup in the category. Paraguay haven't had the best performance in the first two games, drawing 1-1 in Matchday 1 with Venezuela and then losing 3-0 in the second game to Colombia. Now they are looking to play a great game against the favorites.

Brazil, contrary to what happened with the Paraguayans, have won their first two games authoritatively and thus reaffirms their candidacy for the title. Everything seems to be that it will be defined between the Brazilians and the Uruguayans, who also showed a great level. Of course, now they have to continue reaffirming the high level shown so far.

Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Austria: 11:30 PM

Bolivia: 6:30 PM

Colombia: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 5:30 PM

Germany: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 4:30 PM

North Macedonia: 11:30 PM

Panama: 5:30 PM

Peru: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 11:30 PM

Switzerland: 11:30 PM

USA: 5:30 PM (ET)

Paraguay U20 vs Brazil U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Paraguay: GENE

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extraeru

USA: Fanatiz

