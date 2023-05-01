The 29-year-old striker is reportedly being offered to several teams in the Premier League next season.

Paulo Dybala has long been a Premier League target. Dybala has been rumored to be heading to Tottenham and Manchester United at one point, but the 29-year-old World Cup winner decided to stay in Serie A.

Now completing his first season at Roma, where Dybala has scored 16 goals in 34 games, it seems now that the Premier League could once again be a destination. As reported by 90min, Dybala has a release clause in his current Roma deal which notes the following: €20 million for fellow Serie A clubs and €12 million for overseas clubs.

Given this clause the representation of Dybala has been making teams in England aware of the current situation and there are a few takers. Here are the interested Premier League clubs per 90min.

Paulo Dybala Premier League bound?

According to 90min the clubs that have been made aware of the release clause and have shown interest are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham.

The chances that Dybala ends up at Arsenal, Manchester United, or Chelsea seem remote but Villa, Newcastle, and Spurs, especially if they lose Harry Kane, could be a major boost in quality up front.

Dybala’s current Roma deal expires in June of 2025, so triggering the release clause will be key for an eventual big move.