Porto and Boavista meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team is trying to steal the second spot from the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Porto are only 1 point away from stealing the second spot of the 2022-2023 Prrimeira Liga stadnings, the most recent victory was against Pacos 2-0.
Boavista only think about getting away from the relegation zone, so far they are in the 12th spot, and the best thing is that Boavista is enjoying a small winnings streak.
Porto vs Boavista: Kick-Off Time
Porto and Boavista play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga today, April 30 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM May 1
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 1
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 1
Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 1
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 1
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM May 1
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Porto vs Boavista: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
International: Onefootball, GOLTV Play, Bet365
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1