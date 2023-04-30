Porto take on Boavista today at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Porto vs Boavista: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Primeira Liga in your country today

Porto and Boavista meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. The home team is trying to steal the second spot from the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Porto are only 1 point away from stealing the second spot of the 2022-2023 Prrimeira Liga stadnings, the most recent victory was against Pacos 2-0.

Boavista only think about getting away from the relegation zone, so far they are in the 12th spot, and the best thing is that Boavista is enjoying a small winnings streak.

Porto vs Boavista: Kick-Off Time

Porto and Boavista play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga today, April 30 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 1

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 1

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 1

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 1

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 1

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 1

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Porto vs Boavista: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

International: Onefootball, GOLTV Play, Bet365

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1