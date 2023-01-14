In one of the most expected matches of the season, Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford. Read here to check out what happens if Erik ten Hag's team win in the 2022-2023 Premier League.

The derby of Manchester is finally here. After long weeks of anticipation, Manchester United and Manchester City clash at Old Trafford with a lot on the line in the 2022-023 Premier League. It's a match which could define a lot not only for these teams, but also for other clubs in the race.

The 2022-2023 Premier League has oficially restarted with a lot of candidates fighting for the title: Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool. Arsenal seem to be the favorite to claim the championship for the first time since that magical and undefeated 2003-2004 season.

However, the Gunners are not alone. Manchester City are really close in the table trying to defend their title and Manchester United are back thanks to a remarkable job by coach Erik ten Hag. Read here to find out what happens if Manchester United beat Manchester City on Matchday 20 of the Premier League.

What happens if Manchester City lose to Manchester United in the Premier League?

If Manchester City lose against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola's team will be five points behind Arsenal in the fight for the first place in the Premier League. The Gunners have a very tough matchup this Sunday against Tottenham, but could extend the lead to eight points.

In the case of Manchester United, they will be only one point behind Manchester City and six away of Arsenal. They also would take the third place in the standings alone with three points of advantage over Newcastle and five over Tottenham.

A win by Manchester United will put them right back on the race to win their first Premier League title in more than a decade. Undoubtedly, Arsenal would be the most delighted club by a Red Devils' win.