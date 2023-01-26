Puebla and Monterrey clash in Matchday 4 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Puebla host Monterrey on Matchday 4 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday, January 27, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

Puebla seemed to be in trouble when Nicolas Larcamon left the team to sign as new coach of Leon. They even started the tournament with a 5-1 loss at Pachuca. However, Eduardo Arce's squad responded and got a 2-0 win over Queretaro. Then, Puebla rescued a thrilling 2-2 tie on the road facing a really tough opponent like Club America.

Monterrey are back on track after a 3-1 victory over Atletico San Luis at home. This is one of the best rosters in Liga MX and that's why Victor Manuel Vucetich and his players are favorites to win Clausura 2023. They started with a loss against Chivas in Guadalajara, but Rayados have climbed all the way to the third place in the standings thanks to two straight wins.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Australia: 11:05 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 7:05 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Canada: 8:05 PM

Croatia: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Denmark: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Egypt: 3:05 AM (Saturday)

France: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 1:05 AM (Saturday)

Greece: 3:05 AM (Saturday)

India: 6:35 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 9:05 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 1:05 AM (Saturday)

Israel: 3:05 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 8:05 PM

Kenya: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 9:05 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Morocco: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Netherlands: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

New Zealand: 2:05 PM

Nigeria: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Norway: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 9:05 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 1:05 AM (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 4:05 AM (Saturday)

Serbia: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Singapore: 9:05 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 3:05 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Sweden: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

Switzerland: 2:05 AM (Saturday)

UAE: 5:05 AM (Saturday)

UK: 1:05 AM (Saturday)

United States: 8:05 PM

Puebla vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Belice: ESPN Norte

Bolivia: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Chile: Star+

Colombia: Star+

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Republica Dominicana: ESPN Norte, Star+

Ecuador: Star+

El Salvador: ESPN Norte, Star+

Guatemala: ESPN Norte, Star+

Honduras: ESPN Norte, Star+

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Star+, Azteca 7

Nicaragua: ESPN Norte, Star+

Panama: ESPN Norte, Star+

Paraguay: Star+

Peru: Star+

United States: VIX+

Uruguay: Star+

Venezuela: Star+

For the rest of the countries worldwide, the option to watch the game is YouTube.