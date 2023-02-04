Pumas UNAM and Atlas will face against each other this Sunday, February 5 at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
The locals Pumas UNAM come from an unsatisfactory draw against Tijuana. If they had won that game, they would be one of the leaders. However, they played with 10 men from the 39th minute, so not having lost is not bad. Now they will go in search of getting closer to the top positions.
They will not have an easy game as their rivals will be Atlas, who are also close to the leaders. They have 6 points, so they are 3 from the top of the standings and a victory could bring them closer. Of course, it won't be easy as Pumas visitors, but Atlas are confident that they will play a good game against the locals.
Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3 PM
Costa Rica: 12 PM
Dominican Republic: 2 PM
El Salvador: 12 PM
Guatemala: 12 PM
Honduras: 12 PM
Mexico: 12 PM
Nicaragua: 12 PM
Puerto Rico: 2 PM
USA: 1 PM (ET)
Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN
Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN
El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN
Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN
Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD
Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, Afizzionados, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN
Panama: TUDN, Sky HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA