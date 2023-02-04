For the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, Pumas UNAM will play against Atlas. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Pumas UNAM and Atlas will face against each other this Sunday, February 5 at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals Pumas UNAM come from an unsatisfactory draw against Tijuana. If they had won that game, they would be one of the leaders. However, they played with 10 men from the 39th minute, so not having lost is not bad. Now they will go in search of getting closer to the top positions.

They will not have an easy game as their rivals will be Atlas, who are also close to the leaders. They have 6 points, so they are 3 from the top of the standings and a victory could bring them closer. Of course, it won't be easy as Pumas visitors, but Atlas are confident that they will play a good game against the locals.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3 PM

Costa Rica: 12 PM

Dominican Republic: 2 PM

El Salvador: 12 PM

Guatemala: 12 PM

Honduras: 12 PM

Mexico: 12 PM

Nicaragua: 12 PM

Puerto Rico: 2 PM

USA: 1 PM (ET)

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN

Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD

Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, Afizzionados, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: TUDN, Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

