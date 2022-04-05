Pumas UNAM play against Cruz Azul today for a Semifinals game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals in the US today

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México today, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). Regardless of who wins or loses, a Mexican team will reach the final. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pumas UNAM had to deal with a tough rival in the quarter-finals as they lost and won against the New England Revolution. Also in R16 the team had another relatively difficult game against Deportivo Saprissa.

Cruz Azul don't know what it's like to play against a US team in the knockout stage, they won against two Canadian teams to reach the semi-finals and both games were easy for Cruz Azul.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Pumas UNAM won in the round of 16 against Deportivo Saprissa 6-3 overall after drawing the first leg game 2-2 and winning the second leg game 4-1. But the toughest game for Pumas UNAM was in the quarter-finals against the New England Revolution, they had to deal with a 0-3 loss before winning at home 3-0 and advancing to the next round by penalty kicks. Pumas UNAM haven't won a CONCACAF Champions League title since 1989, and the most recent time they played in a final was in 2005 and they lost.

Cruz Azul had weak opponents in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, the first round for them was easy as Cruz Azul was favorite against a small Canadian team called Forge FC, they won 4-1 overall. In the quarter-finals the victory was also easy for Cruz Azul against CF Montreal 2-1 overall. Cruz Azul have six CONCACAF Champions League titles, five won during the 20th century under the old format and one in 2014 under the new format.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Semifinals will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are slight favorites at home to win with +140 moneyline at FanDuel, they know what it's like to win tough games in the tournament. Cruz Azul are underdogs with +171 moneyline. The draw is offered at +199 odds. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: Pumas UNAM +140.



FanDuel Pumas UNAM +140 Draw +199 Cruz Azul +171

* Odds via FanDuel.