For the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, Pumas UNAM will play against Juarez. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Pumas UNAM and Juarez will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Matchday 1 of the Liga MX is coming and the teams renew their hopes and illusions in search of different objectives, whether it is improving what was done last tournament, finishing among the first 4 to be able to go directly to the quarterfinals. final, or fight to be the new champions.

Here will play two teams that last season did not have very good performances. In the case of the locals, Pumas UNAM, they didn't even get requalification so they have a lot to improve. Juarez played the requalification, but they were defeated by Toluca 3-0, with which there was little they could do and this year they are going for something more.

Pumas UNAM vs Juarez: Kick-Off Time

Pumas UNAM will face Juarez for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Sunday, January 8 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Argentina: 3 PM

Costa Rica: 12 PM

Dominican Republic: 2 PM

El Salvador: 12 PM

Guatemala: 12 PM

Honduras: 12 PM

Mexico: 12 PM

Nicaragua: 12 PM

Panama: 1 PM

USA: 1 PM (ET)

Pumas UNAM vs Juarez: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Las Estrellas

Costa Rica: ViX, TUDN

Dominican Republic: ViX, TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN, ViX

Guatemala: TUDN, ViX

Honduras: ViX, TUDN

Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, VIX+, The Stars, ViX

Nicaragua: TUDN, ViX

Panama: ViX, TUDN

USA: VIX+

