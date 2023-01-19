Pumas UNAM face off with Leon on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Leon visit Pumas UNAM on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Pumas UNAM gave hope to their fans with a 2-1 win in the opener at home against FC Juarez. However, reality hit the team last week after a resounding 3-0 loss facing Santos Laguna at Torreon. It's important to remember that the club hired Rafael Puente Jr as their new coach, even though he's had really bad results recently in Liga MX. Dani Alves is not available because of his legal problems in Spain.

Leon have established themselves as a contender in Mexico during the last decade. Now, they're starting one of their most ambitious projects under new coach Nicolas Larcamon. Larcamon made wonders at Puebla with his spectacular style of play. So far, so good. The team won their debut 2-1 over Necaxa, after the postponement of their Matchday 1 game at Mazatlan.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Date

Pumas UNAM host Leon as part of Matchday 3 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Sunday, January 22 at 1 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Uninversitario in Mexico City.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Leon in the US

Pumas UNAM clash with Leon in Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the match in the United States is ViX.