Many famous father-and-son duos have competed for their countries in the World Cup throughout the tournament's history. Here, find out which father-and-son pair is the first to ever compete in a World Cup Final.

The World Cup is often considered to be the pinnacle of international soccer competition. Since the first tournament in 1930, with the exception of 1942 and 1946 due to World War II, it has been held every four years.

There have been many families since 1930 who have had several members play for their national teams in the FIFA World Cup. Furthermore, there were cases of father-and-son duos competing in international events under separate national teams but with the same names.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark, midfielder Thiago Alcantara of Spain, defender Daley Blind of the Netherlands, and forward Javier Hernandez Balcazar of Mexico, better known as Chicharito, all followed in their fathers' footsteps by competing in the World Cup. Additionally, Diego Forlan (Uruguay), Xabi Alonso (Spain), and Youri Djorkaeff (France) also accomplished the same.

Which father-and-son pair is the first to ever compete in a World Cup Final?

Over the course of its 92-year history, the World Cup has provided fans with the opportunity to see the careers of many famous father-son duos. The Thurams would have made history if the penalty kicks in the 2022 Qatar Final had gone differently since they would have been the first father-and-son pair to win the World Cup.

Their family legacy will be etched in stone regardless of the fact that France failed to beat Argentina in the World Cup Final. Marcus and Lilian Thuram became the first father-and-son pair in World Cup history to reach the championship game.

In 1998 when France won her first World Cup, one of the major players was Lilian Thuram. His son is a stalwart member of the French team now, and he has his sights set on revenge in the 2026 tournament.