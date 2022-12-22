After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there are many changes in the most recent FIFA ranking. Read here to find out where's your National Team in the latest list and why Argentina are not even at the top.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is over with Argentina hoisting the trophy for the third time in history. Considering the last rankings were published in October, FIFA waited all the way until the end of the tournament to release the updated list. As expected, there are a lot of changes.

The World Cup in Qatar had plenty of surprises. For the first time ever, two Asian teams (Japan-South Korea) and two African teams (Morocco-Senegal) were at the same time in the Round of 16. Furthermore, Australia, a team that transferred from Oceania to the Asian Confederation, also played in the knockout stages.

That's why the latest FIFA ranking present historic numbers for many of those countries. Continue reading to find out the place for each National Team after the spectacular Qatar 2022 World Cup.

What's the latest FIFA ranking after the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Even though Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup, they are not in first place of the FIFA ranking. Brazil maintained that spot with 1840 points and then comes Lionel Messi's team with 1838 points. After losing the final, France are third (1823 points) followed by Belgium, England, the Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain. That's the Top 10.

As one of the biggest surprises in the World Cup, Morocco climbed to the 11th place. The next teams after the African squad are Switzerland, USA, Germany, Mexico, Uruguay, Colombia, Denmark, Senegal and Japan. There's the complete Top 20 announced by FIFA.

The other notable teams on the list are Iran at 24 (losing positions though they qualified for the World Cup), South Korea at 25, Australia at 27 and Saudi Arabia at 49. Canada (53) and the host Qatar (60) also fell following their participation in the tournament.