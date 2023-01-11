Lionel Messi, who will be 39 by the time the next World Cup is held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, may continue his pursuit of a spot on the team. Here, find out if the forward could play in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

In 2022, Lionel Messi finally led Argentina to their first World Cup victory in almost 20 years, following in the footsteps of legendary captains Diego Maradona and Daniel Passarella.

The PSG superstar has since stated his desire to keep playing at a championship level, but he has not made any plans beyond the near future. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and by 2026, when Lionel Messi will be nearing the conclusion of one of the greatest athletic careers ever, he may no longer be playing for his national team.

"This will be my last World Cup, almost certainly", the soccer icon said in an interview with Argentine journalist Sebastián Vignolo just before the start of Qatar 2022. By the time the next 2026 World Cup rolls around in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, he will have been 39 years old.

Will Lionel Messi feature for Argentina at 2026 World Cup?

However, Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken about his main star possibly participating in the 2026 World Cup: "I think Messi can make it to the next World Cup.

"It will depend a lot on what he wants and what happens over time, that he feels good. The doors will always be open. He is happy on the pitch, and for us [it] would be good", he told Spanish radio Calvia FM.

Despite the Argentine's best efforts, his side lost the 2014 World Cup Final 1-0 to Germany, despite being favored. The 35-year-old forward may have been disappointed leading up to the World Cup, but he more than made up for it by becoming a tournament MVP in Qatar.