Real Betis take on Manchester United at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Betis vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League

Real Betis and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla. The Spanish team knows that the English had no mercy against Barcelona. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Real Betis lost the first leg game against Manchester United playing on the road 1-4, that aggregate score will be very difficult to beat but anything can happen at home.

Manchester United already know what it is to win against a Spanish team since they eliminated FC Barcelona from the Europa League. They are likely to win this game on the road.

When will Real Betis vs Manchester United be played?

Real Betis and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, March 16 at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla. Both team have good squads, but Real Betis have a slight home advantage.

Real Betis vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

How to watch Real Betis vs Manchester United in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, Real Betis and Manchester United at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla on Thursday, March 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App.