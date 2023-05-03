According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid has all but signed one of the biggest prospects of Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham looks to be Real Madrid bound according to multiple reports but centralizing around Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old English international has been on the radar of the Spanish giants for some time now.

Bellingham has been with Borussia Dortmund since 2020 after debuting with Birmingham City in 2019. Since then the English midfielder has cemented himself on the Three Lions and at Dortmund.

At Dortmund, Bellingham has played in 130 games and scored 21 goals for the club, winning the DFB-Pokal in 2020–21. Here are the details of the reported future transfer of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid.

How Jude Bellingham will transfer to Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham currently has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2025, the reported transfer fee would be in the range of 100 to 120 million euros. According to Romano, “Real Madrid are close to completing a deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages.

“Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again. New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agreement with Borussia Dortmund.”

At the international level Bellingham has played 24 times for England and scored 1 goal, playing in the 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup.