The Spanish giants would be willing to offload two renowned stars in order to free up space and thereby go after England international Jude Bellingham. Check out which Real Madrid players could leave the club.

Real Madrid may have just won the most important trophies at stake last season, securing both LaLiga and UEFA Champions League titles in 2021-22. However, we're talking about the kind of club that is always looking for more.

Therefore, the Merengues do not hesitate when it comes to making changes on their squad. No matter how untouchable a player might look, no one is more important than the club. Casemiro was a pivotal player in the middle of the park, yet Madrid didn't have a problem in selling him this season.

Though their current roster looks just fine, Los Blancos would continue to look for ways to improve it even more. With English sensation Jude Bellingham as a top target, Real Madrid would be open to offloading two of their most expensive salaries.

Report: Real Madrid to part with two stars to go after Jude Bellingham

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Al-Nassr are interested in having Luka Modric and Eden Hazard as Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates at the Saudi Arabian club. Real Madrid, meanwhile, would actually like the idea.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that by parting with Modric and Hazard, the LaLiga powerhouse would offload two massive salaries that would give them enough space to offer Bellingham a lucrative contract.

Modric, 37, may still be one of the best midfielders on Earth but he's not getting any younger. His contract with Madrid is up in the summer, and after winning it all with the club, the board may consider this is the right time to part ways.

As for Hazard, the team has reportedly been looking to move on from him for a while. The Belgian star has never lived up to the expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu, so after many years, the club might be ready to move on.

By offloading both Modric and Hazard's contract, Real Madrid's salary cap would see a €47 million reduction. Modric reportedly makes €18m after taxes per season, while Hazard earns €29m.