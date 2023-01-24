The quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey will have a derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu. Check out the potential lineups of both teams for this match.

There will be another key game in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey. This Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid appears as a match that can’t be missed. Find out the lineups for these teams.

Real Madrid had a couple of games that weren’t at their standard. The loss in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona was tough, but they were able to get back from it. Specially the win they had in the Copa del Rey vs Villarreal was huge because they won 3-2 after being 0-2. In La Liga they validated it with a 2-0 over Athletic Club.

For Atletico Madrid their recent games were also a lift in their level. They got a 2-0 victory vs Levante to be in this match and then did so beating Valladolid 3-0. Unlike their opponents, the Colchoneros didn’t have troubles to get into this round not conceding any goal. Their fifth position in the league is just decent, although they have improved lately.

Real Madrid lineup

There were some good news for Real Madrid regarding the players they can use. This week David Alaba was able to train following absences with an injury, so he may be near a return. But it shouldn’t be a surprise if Carlo Ancelotti opts to sit him on this one.

Real Madrid probable lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid lineup

The other club from Madrid may have someone back since Jose María Giménez can be part of the team again. He is expected to be sidelined for now, although there is a sure missing piece for Diego Simeone in this game. Marcos Llorente will be out of this one with Rodrigo De Paul as the natural replacement in the midfield.

Atletico Madrid probable lineup: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Reinildo; De Paul, Koke, Thomas Lemar; Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata, and Ángel Correa.