Real Madrid take on Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team knows that the visitors are more lethal than ever. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Del Rey game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Real Madrid won the Copa Del Rey Quarter-finals against Atletico Madrid 3-1 in what was one of their strong attacking power. During RO16 they won against Villarreal.

Barcelona are favorites but they know that Real Madrid are also favorites to reach the final, also Barcelona had problems to win against Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals, that game ended 1-0.

When will Real Madrid vs Barcelona be played?

Real Madrid and Barcelona play for the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey on Thursday, March 2 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The defensive strategy will be key to win this game, especially for the visitors since they must stop the powerful offense of the home team.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey, Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Thursday, March 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN+