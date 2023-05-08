Real Madrid will receive Manchester City for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Real Madrid will play against Manchester City this Tuesday, May 9 in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Before starting this 2022/2023 edition of the UEFA Champions League, many already understood that these two teams were among the main favorites to win the championship. It is for this reason that the semifinals that will take place between them is considered by many as an anticipated final.

Manchester City are the current leaders of the Premier League, however they have been aiming to win the club's first Champions League for many seasons. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are the top winners of the tournament and want to continue extending their reign.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 10)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 10)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 10)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 10)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 10)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 10)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 10)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 10)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 1, VTM 2, Club RTL

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, RTE 2, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport

Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA.