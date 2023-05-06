Real Madrid take on Osasuna today at Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla in Sevilla for the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Real Madrid and Osasuna meet in the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla in Sevilla. The big favorites finally get to where they need to be. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Real Madrid eliminated another big favorite, Barcelona 4-1 aggregate, during the semifinals, but in the quarterfinals they also eliminated another big team, Atletico Madrid.

Osasuna had a long way to reach the final, they won three games by extra time and one game ended in a penalty shoot-out against Real Betis in the Round of 16.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Osasuna play for the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey today, May 6 at Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla in Sevilla.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM May 7

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM May 7

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 10:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 9:00 PM

India: 3:00 AM May 7

Indonesia: 4500 AM May 7

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Japan: 6:00 AM May 7

Malaysia: 5:00 AM May 7

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 AM May 7

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 12:00 AM May 7

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 PM May 7

Senegal: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 5:00 AM May 7

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 6:00 AM May 7

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM May 7

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Belgium: Club RTL

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: FanCode

Indonesia: RCTI+, RCTI, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Italy: Telelombardia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Norway: VG+

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, RTVE.es, fuboTV España, ETB 1, TVE La 1

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: DAZN, Blue Sport 14, sportdigital, Telelombardia, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

United States: ESPN+