Real Madrid and Osasuna meet in the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla in Sevilla. The big favorites finally get to where they need to be. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Real Madrid eliminated another big favorite, Barcelona 4-1 aggregate, during the semifinals, but in the quarterfinals they also eliminated another big team, Atletico Madrid.
Osasuna had a long way to reach the final, they won three games by extra time and one game ended in a penalty shoot-out against Real Betis in the Round of 16.
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid and Osasuna play for the 2022-2023 Copa Del Rey today, May 6 at Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla in Sevilla.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Australia: 8:00 AM May 7
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM May 7
Belgium: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 10:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Costa Rica: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 10:00 PM
Denmark: 10:00 PM
Ecuador: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 10:00 PM
Germany: 10:00 PM
Ghana: 9:00 PM
India: 3:00 AM May 7
Indonesia: 4500 AM May 7
Ireland: 9:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 4:00 PM
Japan: 6:00 AM May 7
Malaysia: 5:00 AM May 7
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
Netherlands: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 10:00 AM May 7
Nigeria: 10:00 PM
Norway: 10:00 PM
Poland: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Qatar: 12:00 AM May 7
Saudi Arabia: 12:00 PM May 7
Senegal: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 5:00 AM May 7
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 6:00 AM May 7
Spain: 10:00 PM
Sweden: 10:00 PM
Switzerland: 10:00 PM
UAE: 1:00 AM May 7
UK: 9:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM
Real Madrid vs Osasuna: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Belgium: Club RTL
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN, sportdigital
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: FanCode
Indonesia: RCTI+, RCTI, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Italy: Telelombardia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Norway: VG+
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, RTVE.es, fuboTV España, ETB 1, TVE La 1
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: DAZN, Blue Sport 14, sportdigital, Telelombardia, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport
Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
United States: ESPN+