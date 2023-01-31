Real Madrid take on Valencia at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 La Liga

Real Madrid and Valencia meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team wants to recover the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Real Madrid are in the second spot of the La Liga standings with 42 points while Barcelona (1st spot) have 47 points. There is still a lot to play for, but it is highly important that Real Madrid do not lose games in the upcoming weeks.

Valencia have not won a game since last year, so far the only positive result for them in 2023 was a draw against Almeria at home 2-2, but the most recent game for Valencia was a loss against Valladolid 0-1 on the road.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Date

Real Madrid and Valencia play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Thursday, February 2 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team knows that the visitors are going through a bad time.

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia at the 2022-2023 La Liga

This game for the 2022-2023 La Liga, Real Madrid and Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Thursday, February 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.