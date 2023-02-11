The future of one of the most valuable Barcelona jewels could be in jeopardy, and the club are understandably worried. It seems that the player's new contract reportedly includes a release provision that will enable him to walk away from the Blaugrana for free this coming June.

Barcelona were understandably apprehensive about the renewal of one of their most talented players, Gavi, despite the fact that they were confident in their young protege's desire to succeed at Camp Nou. The 18-year-old signed a new deal with Barca in September after appearing in 76 games for the club, although he was still listed as a member of the club's academy despite this.

There are a few distinct ramifications for a player if they are listed as part of the academy rather than the main squad. Academy players, for instance, can't use jerseys with numbers lower than 25. There was, however, a far more important matter concerning Gavi.

The €1 billion buyout release clause was part of this new deal, which was finalized in September. Despite La Liga's decision not to officially record that contract, this release provision remained valid and enforceable under the law.

What is Gavi's future with Barcelona?

The Blaugrana's plea had been denied by La Liga due to the club's alleged violation of wage cap regulations. After initially refusing to register Gavi as a first-team player, La Liga reversed course last week after receiving a judicial ruling from a Barcelona court.

During the month of January, the teenage central midfielder was officially added to the roster and given the jersey with the No. 6. However. the issue of whether or not to register him with the first team is still pending after a lodged complaint, and if La Liga were to win, it would be a major headache.

Gavi is a vital part of Barcelona's and Xavi Hernandez's success. However, his contract states that he would be free to depart Barcelona if they were unable to list him as a first-team player by the end of June. To make matters worse for the Camp Nou outfit, the outcome of any legal proceedings is unknown.