The stage was set for a huge game against Real Madrid and Manchester City, the chess match saw the Spanish giant take the lead with a sensational goal by Brazilian Vinicius Jr, only for Kevin De Bruyne to find an equalizer in the second half.

The series has been left wide open and Madrid will be scratching their heads as to how they could not get one more against Pep Guardiola's side as the series goes to Manchester.

The debate as to whether De Bruyne's tying goal should have counted has come under fire as cameras from beIn Sport suggest the ball was out of play when the goal began to take shape.

Kevin De Bruyne's equalizer against Real Madrid offside?

According to the beIn Sport images, 3D technology, when Manchester City began to build up their tying goal the ball was out of play. Eventually Kevin De Bruyne would strike that ball and tie the match.

Carlo Ancelotti was not happy during the match and let his feelings be known to the match official before being issued a yellow card. "The ball was off the pitch. That's it. Technology said it. I don't understand why VAR didn't check. The referee didn't pay attention to many things..." Ancelotti said, after the match.

Despite the tying goal Ancelotti was happy with the result, “Defensively we were good, Rudiger against Haaland did really well… The midfield covered well the position in front of the defense. We are satisfied. Sometimes the result doesn’t give you credit, but the performance was really good. We are happy and we have strong motivation for the next game.”