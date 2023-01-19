FC Barcelona are ready to make another big splash in the market. Read here to check out who's the star of Manchester City that will join Xavi Hernandez's team.

Xavi Hernandez's rebuilding process with FC Barcelona finally seems on track. They're currently first place in the standings of La Liga and, just a few days ago, the club won the Spanish Super Cup after beating archrival Real Madrid in the final. It was the first title during Xavi's era.

It hasn't been easy for FC Barcelona considering the financial problems left by the administration of Josep Maria Bartomeu. However, Xavi and president Joan Laporta have chosen players of immediate impact. Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé or Andreas Christensen are some examples of that strategy.

Now, in what would be a major move, FC Barcelona seem to have secured one of the biggest stars from Manchester City. Read there to find out who's the player Pep Guardiola could lose.

FC Barcelona will sign a star from Manchester City

According to a report from Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito in Spain, Ilkay Gundogan is the player ready to sign for FC Barcelona. The 32-year old was crucial for Manchester City to win four Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups and two Community Shields.

"My sources tell me that the player who is a done deal for FC Barcelona on a free transfer in June is Ilkay Gundogan. He has personal reasons. He is gonna be a father in the next months and he believes that his time at Manchester City has ended. It's practically a done deal with FC Barcelona. Ilkay Gundogan will be new player of FC Barcelona in June of 2023."