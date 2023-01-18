The chances were over for Memphis Depay at Barcelona. Now, the striker finally found a new team to revive his career.

The last few months have been very difficult for Memphis Depay. In June of 2021, he signed a two-year contract with FC Barcelona to be the cornerstone of Ronald Koeman's second season as head coach. However, Koeman was fired on October and, when Xavi Hernandez took charge, Depay lost a lot of minutes.

After Ronald Koeman left FC Barcelona, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang became the best center forward of the team relegating Memphis Depay to the bench. Then, in the summer of 2022, Robert Lewandowski arrived and almost any chance for the Dutch striker was gone. That's when the search for a new team started.

Now, following his participation with the Netherlands in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Memphis Depay finally found a new club to continue his career. Read here to find out all the details.

Memphis Depay will sign with Atletico Madrid in La Liga

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Memphis Depay will sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid valid until June of 2025. The transfer fee will be around $5 million for FC Barcelona.

With 28-years old, this is a major opportunity to revive his career. Memphis Depay will compete with Alvaro Morata for the starting job as center forward in Atletico Madrid. That of course depending on Morata staying at the Spanish club.

Atletico Madrid are currently on a tough fight for the fourth place in La Liga with teams such as Villarreal, Osasuna and Betis. They are trying to avoid another disappointment after finishing last on Group B of the Champions League. The fourth spot is their only chance to play in Europe during the 2023-2024 season.